DFA: Tuguegarao consular office to attend to only emergency, urgent cases until April 30

(Eagle News) — The Tuguegarao consular office will attend to only emergency and urgent cases until April 30.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was since only skeleton work teams will be deployed on-site, with the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in the city until that date.

The DFA said emergency and urgent cases include medical emergencies or cases of returning OFWs with documents supporting proof of urgency (e.g. medical certificate, employment contract plus valid residence permit or working visa).

The department said the consular office will resume its regular operations on May 3.

Affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The department said the new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from May 10 to June 8 during the consular office’s regular operation hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO Tuguegarao by email at [email protected],” the DFA said.