DFA says operations of consular offices in Megamall, Tuguegarao City suspended as “precautionary measure” vs COVID-19 spread

(Eagle News) — The operations of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular service sites in SM Megamall and Tuguegarao City have been suspended.

The DFA said the suspension was part of the department’s “precautionary measures” against the spread of COVID-19 amid the steep rise in cases.

The department did not say when the consular offices would resume operations.

It said, however, that affected applicants at the Megamall office may proceed to the consular office in the National Capital Region-East on January 10 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their rescheduled appointments.

For concerns, applicants may contact that office’s authentication unit through authenticationncre@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, affected applicants in the Tuguegarao office have been contacted via tuguegarao.rco@dfa.gov.ph.

The department said they may also contact the Tuguegarao office for urgent concerns via email.

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” the department said.