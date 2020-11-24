DFA reports additional COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos in Asia-Pacific region

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 11560 after an additional case was reported in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said there was no new fatality or recovery reported as of Monday night.

Recoveries were still at 7478, while COVID-19 deaths were at 834.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa were still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths.

They were at 7530, 4652, and 549, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 830 and 520, respectively.

Nine deaths were reported in the Asia Pacific, making this the region with the least COVID-19 fatalities so far.

The DFA said it has so far repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos since February, the start of the department’s repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.