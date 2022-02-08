DFA reports 141 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the additional 141 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 24909.

Over 100–or 184–more recoveries were also reported, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 14728.

One more fatality was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos overseas is now at 1460.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 13462, 6906, and 929, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1088 and 687, respectively.

Europe, meanwhile, has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 130.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.