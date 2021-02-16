DFA repatriates 139 Filipinos from Myanmar

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated over 100 Filipinos from Myanmar.

The DFA said the 139 Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Monday, via a chartered AirAsia special flight.

Among those repatriated were 11 dependent children and four dependent parents, including two senior citizens, of the repatriated Filipinos who worked as professionals in Myanmar but whose contracts were affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

According to the department, since the start of its pandemic-related repatriations in March 2020, the DFA, through its Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, has repatriated 509 overseas Filipinos from Myanmar.

Monday’s flight was the second DFA-chartered flight from Yangon, while 12 other special flights were facilitated by the DFA in collaboration with airline companies.