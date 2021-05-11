DFA: Gensan consular office to remain open despite intensified border lockdown

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in General Santos City will remain open despite an intensified border lockdown throughout the city until May 20.

The DFA said applicants with confirmed appointments but are affected by the limited entry from either intra-zonal (within Region XII) or extra-zonal travels (coming from outside Region XII) to essential travels, however, need to secure another appointment by emailing CO General Santos ([email protected]).

The DFA said they should email the following information:

-Name

-Date of birth

-Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The department said applicants who require emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office by email.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against the pandemic,” the department said.

The intensified border lockdown was imposed through General Santos City’s Executive Order No. 21, s. 2021, in a bid to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

It took effect on May 1.