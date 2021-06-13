DFA: Davao City consular office to remain open during MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Davao City will remain open during the modified enhanced community quarantine.

In an advisory, the DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services, however, must secure another appointment by emailing the consular office, [email protected] , with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

Applicants requiring emergency or urgent consular services may also contact the consular office by email.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to provide our services despite the pandemic,” the department said.

The MECQ in the city took effect on June 5 pursuant to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 119 s. 2021 dated June 3.

It is expected to end on June 20.