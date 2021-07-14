DFA: Cotabato City consular office operations suspended “until further notice”

It said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services must secure another appointment by emailing the consular office at [email protected]

The email should contain the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The department said applicants that require emergency or urgent consular services may contact the consular office as well.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation,” the department said.