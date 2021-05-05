DFA: Consular office in Tuguegarao City to attend to emergency cases only until May 7

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Tuguegarao City will attend to emergency or urgent cases only until May 7.

In an advisory, the department said this was because the consular office will continue to have skeleton teams following the extension for seven days of the modified enhanced community quarantine in the city.

Among those labeled as emergency or urgent cases are medical emergencies or cases of returning OFWs with documents supporting proof of urgency (e.g. medical certificate, employment contract plus valid residence permit or working visa).

The consular office will resume its regular operations on May 10.

The department said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail consular services due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from May 18 to June 16 during the consular office’s regular operation hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO Tuguegarao by email at [email protected],” the DFA said.