DFA: Consular office in Tuguegarao city to attend only to emergency cases for duration of MECQ

(Eagle News) — The consular office in Tuguegarao city will attend temporarily only to emergency and urgent cases.

In an advisory, the Department of Foreign Affairs said this was as the consular office will operate on skeleton teams for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine in the city.

This was extended until June 15.

The DFA said the consular office shall, in particular, attend to matters such as medical emergencies or returning OFWs, with documents supporting proof of urgency (e.g. medical certificate, employment contract plus valid residence permit or working visa).

According to the DFA, affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from June 24 to July 23 during the consular office’s regular operation hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Those applicants with confirmed appointments during the MECQ and who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO Tuguegarao by email at [email protected],” the DFA said.

The consular office will resume its regular operations on Wednesday, June 16.