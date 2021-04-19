DFA consular office in Tacloban closed today, April 19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Tacloban is closed today.

In an advisory, the DFA said this was due to Typhoon “Bising,” which is bringing heavy rains in parts of the country.

The consular office will resume its regular operations on Tuesday, April 20.

According to the department, the affected applicants must secure another appointment by sending an email to CO Tacloban ([email protected]) with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment can be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from April 21 to May 20.

The consular office’s regular operation hours is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Applicants requiring emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO Tacloban ([email protected]) by email,” the DFA said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as of 4 a.m. today, the center of the eye of Typhoon “BISING” was located at 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.