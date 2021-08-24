DFA consular office in San Nicolas to attend only to applicants with residence in Ilocos Norte for duration of MECQ

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in San Nicolas will only attend to applicants with confirmed appointments and with residence within Ilocos Norte until August 31.

The DFA made the announcement following the provincial government’s announcement residents outside Ilocos Norte will not be allowed entry.

According to the department, applicants whose appointments fall during this period and who will be coming from outside the province should instead send an email to the San Nicolas consular office at [email protected] for rescheduling.

The new appointment should be set at a date the provincial government already allows non-residents into the province.

So far, Ilocos Norte is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until August 31.