DFA consular office in Lucena closed today, Oct. 26, due to inclement weather

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Lucena, Quezon is closed today, Oct. 26.

The DFA said this was due to the inclement weather caused by Typhoon “Quinta.”

The department noted that Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez has raised the alert status of the provincial disaster management center to code red through Memorandum Order No. 131.

The consular office will resume its operations on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of must secure another appointment by sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from October 27 to November 27 during the consulat office’s regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DFA said.

Applicants who need an emergency or urgent consular service may contact the consular office by email at [email protected] or [email protected], or via telephone at 0427104526/ 0423731119.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Quinta” has maintained its strength as it moved west in the vicinity of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.