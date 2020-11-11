DFA consular office in Legazpi, Albay closed today

(Eagle News)–Operations at the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular office in Legazpi, Albay are suspended today, Nov. 11.

The DFA said this was due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm “Ulysses,” and is in line with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Advisory No. 25 s. 2020 of the City of Legazpi.

The consular office will resume its regular operations on Thursday, November 12, “unless otherwise advised,” DFA said.

DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments who are unable to avail of consular services must secure another appointment by emailing CO Legazpi ([email protected]) with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from November 12 to December 11 during the office’s regular operation hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Applicants who need an emergency or urgent consular service may contact CO Legazpi ([email protected]) by email,” DFA said.