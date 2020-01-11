DFA condoles with Oman over death of leader

(Eagle News)-The Department of Foreign Affairs has condoled with Oman over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

“The (DFA) expresses its deep condolences to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA, Oman, “under the stable leadership of His Majesty, has been been a leading player in promoting peace and security in the Middle East.”

It said it was also “a benevolent host to thousands of Filipinos who have made Oman their second home.”

“The Filipino people join the Omani people in mourning the death of Sultan Qaboos,” the DFA said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has already expressed his condolences for the death of the Sultan, who ruled Oman since 1970.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte expresses his sincere condolences and offers his fervent prayers to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman as they mourn their beloved leader,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo had said.

Qaboos, 79, died on Friday night, state media Oman News Agency confirmed.

Oman declared a three-day period of national mourning.

Qaboos, the longest-serving Arab leader, deposed his father in a palace coup in 1970.