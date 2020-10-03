DepEd: Learning support aides to help teachers in distance learning

(Eagle News)–The Department of Education said learning support aides will help teachers in the distribution of basic education services under the distance learning set-up.

The department issued the statement following calls it hire more teachers instead with the first day of classes looming.

“Gusto ko lang din i-emphasize kasi na kailangan talaga sa division level ma-profile mga learners at kanilang mga magulang para malaman ang pangagailangan para sa LSA. Tututukan natin ang mga learners na medyo nahihirapan naman o di kaya walang kakayanan ang pamilya na gabayan ang mga anak sa kanilang pag aaral,” Undersecretary for Planning and Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development Jesus Mateo said.

The DepEd said the School Division Offices (SDOs) that need LSAs have been advised to urge teachers who haven’t been given a permanent position for SY 2020-2021 to apply for the job.

Mateo said LET passers, private school teachers, especially those who lost their jobs during the pandemic; and teachers whose contracts were not renewed may apply as well.

Those who are at least a senior high school graduate, or who have had at least two years of college may apply as well, the DepEd said.

According to the department, LSA engagement will be counted as experience in teaching by DepEd.

He said teachers who served as LSAs in the Registry of Qualified Applicants (RQA) will also be considered in the selection of permanent DepEd Teacher I items.

Mateo clarified that LSAs will not replace teachers for the grade level, who will serve as the primary administrator of the learning instruction sa in public schools.

As of Oct. 1, 22,500,863 learners have enrolled in public schools in the country.