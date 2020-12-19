Deep flood waters hit parts of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur due to rains by TD Vicky

(Eagle News) — Bislig City in Surigao del Sur was hit by deep flood waters Friday, Dec. 18, with floods in some areas with neck-deep floods due to heavy rains brought about by tropical depression Vicky.

“Vicky” made landfall on Friday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental.

Electricity was down in the flooded areas. Some residents had to be evacuated Friday due to the deep flood waters and were advised by authorities to only return to their homes once flood waters have subsided.

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, there is no more tropical cyclone wind signal in Mindanao.

Signal no. 1, however remains hoisted over the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands.

Tropical depression Vicky is forecast to move generally west-northwestward over Sulu Sea and make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan tonight, Saturday, Dec. 19. The tropical depression is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon.

(Eagle News Service)