Davao del Sur Gov. Cagas dies due to COVID-19 complications

(Eagle News) — Davao del Sur Governor Douglas “Dodo” Cagas died on Thursday, June 10, due to COVID-19 complications.

The governor’s family made the announcement in a statement posted on the provincial government’s Facebook account.

The family remembered the governor as a “loving husband and father.”

“But not only that, he was also a brother, uncle, advisor, and friend to many,” they said.

The family said Cagas was also “a dedicated public servant.”

“…And his life is a wonderful inspiration to us all,” they said.

Earlier, the Department of Health said that while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were increasing.