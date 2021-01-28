Davao de Oro governor’s office closed for 3 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The governor’s office of Davao de Oro has been temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Office work has been suspended for three days, from Jan. 27 to 29, so disinfection procedures on the premises could be done.

One employee also underwent quarantine procedures after exposure to the COVID-19 case.

The Office of the Governor is located in Nabunturan, Compostela Valley.

(With a report from Jenivie Lino, Eagle News Service correspondent in Davao de Oro)