Davao City under MECQ from June 5 to 30

General Santos under GCQ starting June 5

(Eagle News) — Davao City will be under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the local government’s proposal for the same following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, General Santos City will be under a a general community quarantine starting June 5.

The city is so far under a modified general community quarantine.

The government is constantly adjusting each area’s quarantine classifications, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases recorded there and that area’s critical care capacity.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are so far under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until June 15.