Dacera’s death due to natural causes – PNP medico-legal report; “rupted aortic aneurysm” cited

Homicide ruled out in Dacera case

(Eagle News) – The 23-year old flight attendant Christine Dacera died due to natural causes, specifically because of “ruptured aortic aneurysm,” according to a Philippine National Police medico-legal report released recently.

In a medico-legal report, the PNP said that homicide is being ruled out in the Dacera case as the autopsy results showed she died of natural causes due to the rupture of her aorta.

The immediate cause of death was identified as “cardio-pulmonary arrest.”

The PNP medico-legal report dated Jan. 11, 2021 also showed that Dacera’s heart weighed 500 grams, which is heavier than the normal heart weight of 300 grams.

“This is a finding that supports Dacera’s apparently undiagnosed hypertension. He heart is enlarged and most probably it is due to her chronic hypertension,” said the report prepared by PNP medico-legal officer, Police Lt. Col. Joseph Palmero, MD.

“Aneurysm is a defect in the arterial blood vessel wall causing dilatation. This condition is common among elderly patients due to atherosclerosis. However, this is also seen sometimes in younger age group, not associated with atherosclerosis, but due to other factors,” his report said.

In Dacera’s case, he said, there was “continuous increase in her blood pressure” within the aorta which “further weakened that defect, and eventually burst.”

-Chronic hypertension, heart condition-

The medico-legal report found that the “various symptoms like weakness, nausea and diaphoresis” would explain why Dacera “was feeling weird and unlike the feeling of hangover from previous drinking sessions.”

“The loss of blood due to the ruptured aorta killed her within few hours,” the report said.

It said that such “kind of dilatation or defect on her aorta” was a “chronic condition and was present long before she died.”

It said that no alcohol or recreational drugs taken the night prior to her death can cause such a dilatation or defect in the aorta.

“Manner of death as homicide is ruled out in Dacera’s case because the aortic aneurysm is considered a medical condition,” it said.

“Rape and/or drug overdose will not result to the development of aneurysms,” Palmero said in his medico-legal report.

“Based on the available information on hand, the manner of death is classified as natural death,” he said.

Palmero also found that Dacera had myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, but said that this was not associated with her sudden death.

The autopsy also revealed “minimal external injuries on the lower extremities.”

Dacera was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a hotel room at the City Garden Hotel in Makati on the morning of Jan. 1, after a New Year celebration with her friends. Her friends tried to revive her but to no avail. She was then brought to the Makati

Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

