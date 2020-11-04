Customs bureau turns over seized, forfeited storage devices, others to Optical Media Board for disposal

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has turned over seized and forfeited storage devices and video tapes, among other items, to the Optical Media Board for disposal.

The bureau said the 30 boxes of video tapes, 2,400 One Time Password devices, sim cards and blank bank cards were given to the OMB on October 29.

Most of them came from Hong Kong and China, and were concealed in vacuum cleaners and speakers.

Customs personnel at Clark recommended the seizure of some items for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Actin relation to RA 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998.

Others had been issued decrees of abandonment due to the consignee’s failure to file a goods declaration within the prescribed period.

The consignee also failed to submit the necessary permit for storage devices from the OMB, the bureau said.

District Collector Ruby Claudia Alameda Alameda said that the Port of Clark will continue to coordinate with other regulating agencies for the protection of the country’s borders.