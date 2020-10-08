Customs bureau seizes P96.6 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized P96.6 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes in Davao.

In a statement, the bureau said the four 40-footer container vans were intercepted following advance information from intelligence sources.

The shipment containing 3,628 boxes of assorted branded cigarettes, was consigned to Allycorp International Inc.

It had been declared as containing 910 cartons of plastic cups and 3,015 boxes of various fabrics.

District Collector Erastus Austria issued warrants of seizure and detention against the shipment for violation of Section 1400, Section 117 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Executive Order No.245, the bureau said.

“Customs Davao’s active alert monitoring procedure against illegal importations in collaboration with partner agencies remain vital in securing our area of responsibility,” Austria said.

Earlier, Customs personnel in Davao seized P26,081,597.81 cases worth of assorted brand cigarettes on September 28.