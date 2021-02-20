Customs bureau seizes P50 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Cagayan de Oro

(Eagle News) — Around P50 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were intercepted by Customs authorities in Cagayan de Oro.

The Bureau of Customs said the cigarettes housed in two container vans arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on February 14.

They had been declared as furniture and were consigned to LMRC 418 Direct Import Export Corp.

“Through the receipt of a derogatory information about the shipment, a Pre-Lodgement Control Order was issued by District Collector John Simon of the Port of Cagayan de Oro per recommendation of the (Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service) of the Bureau of Customs,” the bureau said.

A warrant of seizure and detention has been issued for the shipment, which will be scheduled for destruction.