Customs bureau seizes P2.6 million worth of fake cigarettes from warehouse in Isabela

(Eagle News)–The government has seized P2.6 million worth of fake cigarettes from a warehouse in Isabela, the Bureau of Customs said.

According to the bureau, the 86 cases were seized from an abandoned truck in the warehouse in Santiago during a raid on Friday, July 17.

The raid was by virtue of a letter of authority signed by Customs Comissioner Rey Guerrero.

An inventory is currently on-going to determine the exact volume of the seized cigarettes.

“The Bureau of Customs reiterates its commitment to prevent the entry of smuggled and fake goods as the same may have serious effects on the health of unknowing users as well as the impact it will have on legitimate manufacturers and importers,” the bureau said.