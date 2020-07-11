Customs bureau seizes kush, drug paraphernalia at Clark port

Consignee arrested

(Eagle News)–The Customs bureau has seized kush and drug paraphernalia at the port of Clark recently, leading to the arrest of the consignee.

The bureau said the shipment that arrived from Germany on June 25 was said to contain gifts, letters and photos, but upon physical examination, yielded 4.5 grams of the illegal drug, 82 rolling papers, one used smoking pipe, one red herb grinder, among others.

The consignee, who was not identified, was arrested in Majayjay, Laguna in a joint operation by Customs personnel and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III on July 3.

The bureau said a warrant of seizure and detention was also issued against the shipment for violation of Sections 118 (g), 119 (d) and 1113 (f), (i) & (l) of R.A. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and R.A. No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The Port of Clark will remain vigilant in protecting the country’s borders amidst the global pandemic,” the bureau said.