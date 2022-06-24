Customs bureau: P9.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga City

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes off the waters of Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Customs said.

According to the bureau, the 275 master cases and 32 reams worth P9.6 million worth were seized from a motorized wooden watercraft named “FB JAMAIKA” on June 21.

The BOC did not give additional details about the operation but said the watercraft was on its way to Cotabato City and had come from Jolo, Sulu.

There were 10 crew members on board.

The seized watercraft and the master cases of cigarettes are under the custody of the BOC “for proper disposition,” the bureau said.

The bureau has reported that from January to June 2022, the Port of Zamboanga intercepted a total of P153 million worth of smuggled goods and condemned P110 million worth of cigarettes last April 2022.