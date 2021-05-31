Customs bureau: P66.2 million worth of fake cigarettes seized in Subic

(Eagle News) — Authorities have seized P66.2 million worth of fake cigarettes, the Bureau of Customs said.

In a statement, the bureau said the shipments, which arrived at the Port of Subic separately on May 19, were seized on May 28 following the issuance of warrants of seizure and detention.

The warrants were issued after a physical examination led to the discovery of the fake cigarettes bearing the labels Marvels Menthol, Marvels Filter, Two Moon Filter, Two Moon Menthol, Fort Menthol 100’s, Mighty Menthol, Champion and Jackpot.

The bureau said of the shipments, the forty-footer container was said to contain footwear and was consigned to RNRS Trading.

The other which supposedly contained cartons was consigned to Heybronze Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading.

“Our continued efforts to curb smuggling and enhanced border security together with our partner agencies are definitely working,” District Collector Maritess Martin said.