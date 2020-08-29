Customs bureau: P64.4 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes seized in Batangas

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has intercepted P64.4 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes in Batangas.

In a statement, the bureau said the 1631 cigarette cases, which had been declared as plastic cabinets, were contained in a 2×40 container that arrived in the port on Aug. 20.

It said the shipment had come from Guangdong, China.

Based on a tip, it was given an alert on Aug. 24.

A physical examination led to the discovery of the cigarettes, which were then the subject of a warrant of seizure and detention for “Misdeclaration, Misclassification, and Undervaluation in Goods Declaration” in relation to Section 1113 “Property Subject Seizure and Forfeiture” of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

According to the bureau, the latest haul was part of its intensified campaign against smuggling as directed by Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero.

“… The Bureau remains steadfast in securing our country’s borders, facilitating trade, and collecting lawful revenues,” the bureau said.