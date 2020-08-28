Customs bureau: P25.7 million worth of fake, smuggled cigarettes seized in Bulacan, Makati

(Eagle News)–Authorities have seized P25.7 million worth of smuggled and fake cigarettes in Bulacan and Makati on Aug. 25, the Bureau of Customs said.

The bureau said apart from the fake cigarettes worth P10 million, seized from the Makati store and storage establishment were unlicensed short and long firearms, COVID-19 test kits, Chinese medicine used for treatment of COVID-19, face masks and liquor, among others.

Seized from the Bocaue warehouse were 246 cases of cigarettes worth P15.7 million.

Both raids were done by virtue of a letter of authority signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero.

According to the bureau, the seized goods are currently in inventory.

“The bureau remains commited to its mandate to secure the country’s borders as it strengthens efforts to protect the public from fake and smuggled goods,” the bureau said.