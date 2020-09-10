Customs bureau: P147.7 million worth of illegal shipments seized in Cebu in August

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has reported seizing P147.7 million worth of smuggled, misdeclared and undervalued items in August.

The bureau said the haul by Customs personnel in Cebu included rice, cigarettes, and used engines.

It said some items will be auctioned off “without unnecessary delay to generate additional revenues for the government.”

Prohibited items, on the other hand, the bureau said, will be disposed of.

“Even with the boost of technology, our gains in our anti-smuggling drive rely largely on the diligence, and cooperation of our officers. This is why i commend our people for keeping vigilant,” Port of Cebu Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said.

He particularly lauded the “well-coordinated anti-smuggling operations of the Port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, X-ray Inspection Project Team and Assessment Division, including the inter-agency coordination with other regulatory agencies of government.”

According to Mendoza, the port of Cebu shall sustain its anti-smuggling campaign and ensure efficient trade across borders.