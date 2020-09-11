Customs bureau: P1.6 million worth of ecstasy pills seized in Clark

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P1.6 million worth of ecstasy pills at the port of Clark.

In a statement, the bureau said the shipment, which arrived on September 1 from Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, had been declared as an “air humidifier.”

It was subjected to a “non-intrusive examination” that showed images of various tablets.

This prompted the physical examination of the shipment which yielded an air humidifier and 988 tablets in assorted colors, which were later found to be ecstasy.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued by District Collector Ruby Alameda against the shipment for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for “proper disposition.”

“The Port of Clark will remain steadfast in its mandate to protect the country’s borders by preventing the entry of prohibited goods,” the bureau said.

This is the 18th shipment of illegal drugs that Customs personnel at Clark have seized.

Over P34 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Customs port personnel this year.