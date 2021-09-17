Customs bureau: Over P7 million worth of shabu seized in Clark

(Eagle News)–Authorities seized over P7 million worth of shabu in Clark, Pampanga recently, the Bureau of Customs said.

According to the bureau, the 1.1 kilograms of the illegal drugs with an estimated value of P7,480,000 were found in a shipment declared as “Flask” from Lilongwe, Malawi on Sept. 14.

The shipment had been physically examined by personnel from the Clark International Airport after an X-ray examination revealed “suspicious” images, the bureau said.

Prior to that, the bureau said the shipment had been put on hold following what it said was reliable information it contained illegal drugs.

According to the bureau, the illegal substances–which were later confirmed to be shabu— had been concealed inside two “electric air pot flasks.”

District Collector Alexandra Lumontad issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment.

The illegal drugs have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

“With the recent (developments), the Port of Clark remains committed to (Customs) Commissioner (Rey) Guerrero’s anti-illegal drugs campaign and will continuously support the continuing war of President Rodrigo Duterte against prohibited drugs,” the bureau said.