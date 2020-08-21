Customs bureau intercepts P54.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has intercepted P54.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

In a statement, the bureau said the 1092 cases were in a 40-foot container that arrived in the Port of Cebu on Aug. 16.

The container, which was consigned to GRR Trading, had been declared as containing drawers, tables, cabinets and lockers.

According to the bureau, based on a tip, Carlo A. Bautista, chief of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-Cebu Field Station, recommended the issuance of a pre-lodgement control order, which was issued by acting district collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza on August 17.

On August 19, suspicious images seen by officers after placing the container under x-ray inspection resulted in a physical examination of the shipment, which was found to contain the cigarettes instead.

The shipment was issued a warrant of seizure and detention for violation of the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” and will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

Last June, Customs bureau personnel also assigned in Cebu intercepted a shipment of smuggled cigarettes from China consigned to Giomab Trading.

The shipment had been declared as “Oval Dish.”

“This latest apprehension affirms the Bureau’s continued commitment to protect the country’s borders and collect lawful revenues for the government,” the bureau said.