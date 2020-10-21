Customs bureau intercepts P2 million worth of smuggled used clothes in CDO

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has intercepted P2 million worth of smuggled used clothes in the port of Cagayan de Oro.

In a statement, the bureau said authorities intercepted the cargo from Korea on Oct. 16, three days after the shipment arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal.

This was after District Collector John Simon issued an alert order against the shipment reportedly consigned to Humility Trading.

Simon issued the alert order after the cargo was found to be undervalued.

The importation of used clothing is also prohibited under RA 4653 or an Act to Safeguard the health of the People and Maintain the Dignity of the Nation by Declaring it a National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known as Used Clothing and Rags.

Simon said a warrant of seizure and detention shall be issued as soon as the inventory of the items have been completed.