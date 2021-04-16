Customs bureau intercepts P10.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has intercepted P10.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City.

According to the bureau, the over 300 cases of cigarettes were seized in an anti-smuggling operation on board MB Princess Amina, off the waters of Barangay Sinunuc on April 15.

The operation was conducted following a tip from an informant about the smuggled cigarettes on board the vessel, which had departed from Jolo, Sulu for Zamboanga City.

The cigarettes have been turned over to the bureau for “verification of the volume and amount of the seized goods, and proper disposition under Customs laws.”

A warrant of seizure and detention, on the other hand, will be issued, the bureau said, for lack of permits from the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and violation of laws, including the National Internal Revenue Code of the Philippines and Section 1401 of R.A 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.