Customs bureau intercepts 2 containers of illegally imported waste in Subic

(Eagle News)–Authorities have intercepted two containers of illegally imported waste coming from the United States, the Bureau of Customs said.

In a statement, the bureau said the containers which were consigned to Bataan 2020 Inc. were among the 30 containers issued an alert order, and declared as American Old Corrugated Cartons for Repulping.

The bureau said the two containers were intercepted as they exited the Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. on Oct. 21.

The operation was made possible by the combined efforts of the port’s district collector, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, the Enforcement Security Service, and the Assessment Division.

The bureau said there was also close coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

An inventory is currently ongoing in a bid to ascertain to exact volume of the shipment contents.

A probe for the possible filing of charges for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and other environmental laws is also ongoing.

“As the world shifts to promote an environment-friendly approach, the Bureau of Customs remains committed in enforcing strict border security and advocating environment protection,” the bureau said.