Customs bureau files raps vs alleged smugglers

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed criminal charges against alleged smugglers of agricultural products.

The bureau said charges were filed against Santo Nino Marketmarket Co. and the Navotas Fish Traders Association Market.

The BOC said the one count for violation of Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of Republic Act No. 10864 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to other sections of the act, Sections 3, 4, and 5 of R.A. No. 10845, known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, and Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code were filed against Santo Nino Marketmarket Co. for alleged unlawful importation of a shipment containing squid balls, peking duck, and chicken wings.

The bureau said this was contrary to its declaration.

The violation happened last June 16, 2019 in the Port of Manila, the bureau said.

The criminal complaint was filed against the Navotas Fish Traders Association Market due to a misdeclaration of shipment of Frozen Bonito contrary to its declaration, the bureau said.

The BOC said the violation happened last October 2019 in the Manila International Container Port.

The bureau said one count of Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of CMTA in relation to Sections 2, 8, 11, and 12 of the Fisheries Administrative Order 195, series of 1999, Sections 61, 67, and 100 of R.A. No. 8550, known as the Fisheries Code of the Philippines, as amended by R.A. 10654, and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of R.A. No. 10845 otherwise known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, was also filed against the violators.

So far, the bureau said 41 cases have already been filed against importers and customs brokers for violation of customs laws, rules and regulations.