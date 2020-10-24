Customs bureau destroys P21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes, machines for counterfeiting cigarettes

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has condemned over 2,000 packs of smuggled and fake cigarettes recently.

In a statement, the bureau said apart from the 2305 packs seized by personnel at the port of Manila on Oct. 19, condemned were machines used for counterfeiting cigarettes.

All condemned items were worth P21 million and were destroyed at a rendering facility in Porac, Pampanga.

According to the bureau, the condemnation was made possible by the combined efforts of the Auction and Cargo Disposal Division (ACDD), Enforcement and Security Service Quick Reaction Team (ESS-QRT) and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

The bureau said the condemnation was part of its commitment to border protection.

In his statement Port of Manila District Collector Michael Angelo DC. Vargas said that port personnel shall “actively conduct condemnation and auction proceedings” in line with the directive of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero that seized items should no longer be used and port facilities decongested for better trade facilitation.

“As the nation continues to recover from the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Manila remains steadfast in its commitment..,” the statement said.