Customs bureau destroys P10 million worth of illegally imported cosmetics, expired meds, others

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has destroyed P10 million worth of illegally imported cosmetics, expired medicines and other goods.

In a statement, the bureau said the 24.6 “hazardous and unsafe goods” intercepted by Ninoy Aquino International Airport personnel were destroyed in separate instances, on Oct. 17 and 19, at the Integrated Waste Management Inc., in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The bureau said the goods were imported without the necessary Food and Drug Administration registration and permits.

The BOC said the destruction of the goods was properly coordinated with the FDA, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Optical Media Board, and the National Telecommunications Commission.

In her statement, Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan said that the condemnation proceedings were in line with the directive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to address perennial congestion problems of customs facilities on abandoned and illegally shipped items.

She said this was to further facilitate business and trade within the port, noting also the role of the bureau in border control and in protecting the country from the entry and proliferation of unsafe and hazardous goods.