Customs bureau destroys over P50 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has destroyed over P50 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes from China.

The bureau said the 79800 cigarettes were destroyed inside a warehouse facility in Opol, Misamis Oriental on Friday, October 2.

Also destroyed were cigarettes contained in a shipment consigned to Fern Freight Enterprises, which arrived at Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on May 14.

That shipment was declared to be office furniture.

Other cigarettes were contained in a shipment consigned to Dong Yin Industrial Supplies which arrived on June 9 at the Mindanao Container Terminal.

The shipment had been declared as containing disposable cups.

The bureau said the Accounts Management Office (AMO) has revoked the accreditation of both consignees for violation of Customs rules and regulations.

“The Port of Cagayan de Oro, through District Collector John Simon, has vowed to continue going after consignees who attempt to evade customs duties through smuggling,” the bureau said.

Earlier, Customs personnel at the Port of Cagayan de Oro destroyed 18,000 reams of smuggled cigarettes.