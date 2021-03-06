Customs bureau: Authorities seize over P13 million worth of shabu in Bulacan

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P13 million worth of shabu in Bulacan on Friday, March 5, the Bureau of Customs said.

In a statement, the bureau said the illegal drugs worth P13,620,400 were seized in a controlled delivery operation in Sta. Maria.

The package had been declared as “Kitchen Appliances – steamboat grill” and arrived last February 16 in the port of NAIA.

It had been shipped by a “Glus Sdn Bhd. (MBE Sri Gombak)” from Malaysia.

According to the bureau, the illegal drugs were initially discovered during the conduct of an x-ray inspection.

This prompted authorities to physically examine the package.

“In the course of the physical examination, the package was found to contain white crystalline substance inside a hotpot grill,” the bureau said.

Charges are set to be filed against the claimant, who is now in Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency custody.