Customs bureau: Around P20 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — Around P20 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in Davao del Sur, the Bureau of Customs said.

According to the bureau, the 690 master cases were retrieved in a joint buy-bust operation conducted by the BOC-Port of Davao through its Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), and Enforcement Security Service (ESS) in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) XI on March 24.

The bureau did not provide additional details.

It did not specify whether arrests had been made.

The bureau said, however, that District Collector, Erastus Sandino B. Austria has issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention for the smuggled goods.

“BOC assures the public that it will remain vigilant in protecting the country’s borders against the entry of smuggled goods…,” the bureau said.