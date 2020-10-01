Customs bureau: 1.5 million worth of kush marijuana seized

Claimant of shipment arrested in Cebu

(Eagle News)–Authorities have recently seized P1.5 million worth of kush marijuana.

In a statement, the Bureau of Customs said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 7, in coordination with the BOC and other units, nabbed the claimant of the package on September 29.

The bureau said the cargo had been declared as “Shisha” and was shipped by a certain Richard Mrozek of Spain and consigned to a certain Mateo Abato of Cebu City.

It arrived in the FedEx warehouse on September 18, and was subject to inspection.

The kush marijuana has been turned over to PDEA “for further profiling and case build-up against the importers and responsible persons for possible prosecution” for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to Section 1401 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the bureau said.

“BOC-NAIA with the active partnership of PDEA and NAIA-(Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group) vowed to further strengthen anti-illegal drugs campaign in full support to the Intensified Border Protection Priority Program of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero,” the bureau added.