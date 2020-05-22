COVID-19 recoveries in PHL breach 3000 mark as cases reach 13,597

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 13597, with the addition of 163 cases on Friday, May 22.

The Department of Health said of the new cases, 56 percent or 91 cases were from Metro Manila; 34 percent or 56 cases from Region 7; and 10 percent or 16 cases from other areas.

Recoveries increased to 3092, with the addition of 92 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 857, including the 11 new ones.

The Philippine government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections if the public does not cooperate amid the easing of some restrictions.

The government made the appeal following a surge in the number of people going outside even without valid reasons.

Several roads in Metro Manila were heavily congested.

The Cavite government, for its part, temporarily shut down its malls after social distancing rules were not followed.

The malls have since reopened after the provincial government issued additional guidelines.

Cavite is under a general community quarantine while Metro Manila is in a modified enhanced community quarantine.