COVID-19 mass testing among rail line personnel yields over 400 active COVID-19 cases so far

(Eagle News) — There are so far 400 active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel.

Department of Transportation data showed the 449 active cases were based on results of the ongoing COVID-19 mass testing of rail line personnel.

The DOTr had ordered the mass testing to ensure the safety of commuters.

According to the data, the breakdown of the 449 active cases is as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 19 cases

LRT-2: 129

Metro Rail Transit-3: 143

Philippine National Railways: 158

Over 600, or 698, have so far recovered.

Over 6000, or 6604, have so far been tested.