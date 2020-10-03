COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 319,330 with addition of 2,674 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 319,330 on Saturday, Oct. 3, after the Department of Health reported 2674 new cases.

Of the 319,330 cases, 58606 were active.

Of these, 87.1 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 2.8 percent critical.

Metro Manila had the biggest share of the 2674 newly-reported cases, with 1046, followed by Cavite with 257, Rizal with 165, Batangas with 137, and Laguna with 121.

Recoveries rose to 255046 including the 459 reported today.

Sixty-two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5678.