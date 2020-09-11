COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 252,000 mark with 4,040 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 252,000 mark on Friday, Sept. 11, after the Department of Health reported an additional 4,040 cases.

The DOH said of the 252,964 total COVID-19 cases, 62,250 were active.

Of these, 88.8 percent were mild, 8.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent severe, and 1.7 percent critical.

Of the 4,040 newly-reported cases, the DOH said 2754 or 68 percent occurred in the last 14 days.

Of the newly-reported cases, 1813 came from Metro Manila, 435 from Cavite, 218 from Rizal, 195 from Bulacan, and 171 from Laguna.

Recoveries rose to 186,606 including the 566 reported today.

Forty-two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,108.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas and Tacloban are expected to remain under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Iligan, Bacolod and Lanao del Sur are under a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.