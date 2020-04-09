COVID-19 cases in Manila reach 277, PUIs down to 427

(Eagle News) – The Manila Health Department (MHD) reported five new cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total number of cases to 277, as of April 9.

On the other hand, the number of persons under investigation dropped to 427 from 487 on April 8, after some PUIs tested negative for the disease.

The number of deaths stayed at 36 , while those who recovered remain at 24.

Majority of the COVID-19 cases were recorded at Sampaloc (71 cases) which covers the university belt area, followed by Tondo 2 (31 cases), Sta. Cruz (27 cases), Tondo 1 (22 cases), and Sta. Ana (18 cases).

(Eagle News Service)