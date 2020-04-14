COVID-19 cases in Las Piñas reach 78

(Eagle News)–The coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas have reached 78.

The local government said of the 78, one each was from Almanza Dos, Barangay Elias Aldana, and Talon Tres; two each from Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Manuyo Uno and Pulanglupa Uno; three each from Almanza Uno, Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Dos and Talon Uno; four each from Talon Singko, Talon Kuatro and Zapote; five each from Pamplona Uno and Pilar; six from Manuyo Dos; seven from BF International Village-CAA; ten from Pamplona Dos; and twelve from Talon Dos.

Eleven patients have recovered while seven have died.

Sixty-seven people were under investigation while 351 were under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.